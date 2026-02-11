Two Time Oscar Winner Michael Douglas Publishing Memoir in October, Hollywood Dynasty Family Will Be Examined, Crazy Days

Wednesday, February 11, 2026
By Roger Friedman

One of my favorite people, Michael Douglas, is publishing his memoir this October.

Douglas won Oscars for producing “One Flew Over the Cuckoo Nest” and acting in “Wall Street.”

He’s made dozens of classic movies, and starred with biggest Hollywood actors.

Not only that, Douglas is the son of the late Hollywood legend, Kirk Douglas. He’s a legacy dynasty kid, and — like Jane Fonda and Candice Bergen — knows where all the bodies are buried.

Michael has also had a roller coaster personal life, which I’m sure he’ll cover including life with Oscar winner Catherine Zeta Jones, plus the travails of his marriage to Diandra Douglas and the hard won comeback of his son, Cameron. Michael has been a steadfast, supportive dad.

Mike Fleming left Deadline.com a few weeks ago and everyone wondered why. But he’s writing the book with Douglas, so you know it’s going to be good. There should be a whole chapter on “Fatal Attraction.”

