RIP James Van Der Beek, 48, Star of “Dawson’s Creek,” Bud Cort, 77, Made a Lasting Impression in “Harold and Maude”

By Roger Friedman

Two great actors passed away today.

James Van Der Beek, 48, was better known because he starred in the hit drama, “Dawson’s Creek,” on TV from 1998 to 2003, followed by steady work mostly in TV. He also appeared in the movies “The Rules of Attraction” and “Varsity Blues.” He really fought to stay alive. Van Der Beek leaves a wife and six children. See his remembrance below. A GoFundMe page has been set up for his family, as medical expenses have wiped them out.

Bud Cort’s heyday was in 1970-72. Unique and eccentric, he appeared in late 60s movies of the moment Robert Altman’s classic “MASH,” plus “The Strawberry Statement,” and his most famous, “Harold and Maude,” with Ruth Gordon, directed by Hal Ashby and written by Colin Higgins, songs b Cat Stevens. “Harold and Maude” became an instant cult hit. Watch it now if you’ve never seen it.

Bud Cort had a sparse career after a serious car accident in 1979 nearly killed him. There were multiple surgeries. Every once in a while he’d turn up in something and fans of those early movies would be thrilled. Just before the accident he also starred in Joan Micklin Silver’s excellent “Bernice Bobs Her Hair” based on the story by F. Scott Fitzgerald. He did come to Academy screenings in Hollywood from time to time, and it was always very cool to see him.

