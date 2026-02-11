Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Jennifer Hudson — EGOT Winner — Joins the New Broadway Production of “Dreamgirls” as a Producer Coming This Fall

By Roger Friedman

Effie White is back — as a producer.

Jennifer Hudson has joined the team producing the new Broadway revival of “Dreamgirls.”

The show will be directed and choreographed by Camille Brown.

Hudson won the Oscar playing Effie in the movie version.

“Twenty years ago, my life changed forever because of a film called ‘Dreamgirls.’ Inspired by the iconic stage musical, I was given the opportunity of a lifetime to portray the one and only Effie White—a woman whose story and voice remain an ever-present force in my life,” JHud said.

“I am beyond honored to join the extraordinary producing team behind this special, newly reimagined Broadway revival, and to help bring ‘Dreamgirls’ back to the stage through the visionary direction and choreography of Camille A. Brown. This fall cannot come soon enough.”

The original “Dreamgirls” launched the careers of Jennifer Holliday and Sheryl Lee Ralph back in 1981-85. The show, loosely based on the Supremes and Motown, has never been revived. Other cast members included Vondie Curtis-Hall, Obba Babatundé, Loretta Devine and Phylicia Rashad under her maiden name.

JHud is already an EGOT but she could pick up another Tony Award with this production.

