Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMovies

Vanity Fair Oscar Party Angering Agents and Publicists By Cutting Guest List as Mag Rolls the Dice on Margaret Qualley Cover

By Roger Friedman

Share

There’s a lot of griping, I’m told, about the Vanity Fair Oscar party next month in Hollywood.

This is the first one hosted by 36 year old editor Michael Guiducci, who was chosen by Anna Wintour to do her bidding.

This is also the first party away from the Annnenberg Center on Santa Monica Boulevard. Vanity Fair had a giant space there, and filled it with advertisers. The big stars were hitting the red carpet for a photo op, then taking off for parties held by Madonna and Guy Oseary, Jay Z, and others.

But the Conde Nast mag is downsizing, and moving to the almost opened David Geffen Galleries at the new Los Angeles County Museum of Art. The new building is smaller and weirder than the old Vanity Fair space, looking like a Spielberg space ship with a lizard sculpture outside.

The new space is also smaller than the Annenberg set-up. Because of that, sources say the magazine is cutting way back on guests, disallowing agents and publicists from accompanying their stars. Well, not all. Some top agents will get in, of course. But most will be left out on Wilshire Boulevard, far from the Dolby Theater.

“They’re wrecking the one good thing they have,” snarked an insider.

Those advertisers? Vanity Fair needs them so badly, they’ll be at the front of the line.

Some of the guests could include the members of the Trump Administration that the mag fangirled over recently. Now, that would be interesting. Maybe Stephen Miller will show off tricks from his planet. (That outdoor sculpture is him in his original form.)

Oddly, the main museum is selling tickets for the same day, March 15th, right through 6pm. It should be a madhouse!

Meantime, the magazine is rolling the dice on its next issue with cover subject actress Margaret Qualley. Her comedy with Glen Powell, “How to Make a Killing,” A24 will be released on February 20th, maybe the same day the magazine is out. Not much is known about “Killing,” but the trailer looks like fun. (See below.) If it’s not a hit, March 15th is a long three weeks away.

Qualley is a good choice for a celebrity profile if the interview covers her marriage to rock star music producer Jack Antonoff (which makes her Taylor Swift adjacent), and Qualley’s terrific mom, Andie McDowell. If it’s just another press release, forget it.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com