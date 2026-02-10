Tuesday, February 10, 2026
CrimeMedia

Guthrie Kidnapping: Police Beg Media Not to Order Food Deliveries to Crime Scene: “Can’t Believe We Have to Say This”

By Roger Friedman

The Keystone cops down in Tucson have a unique problem.

The media scrum parked outside Nancy Guthrie’s house are ordering Uber Eats and Door Dash.

The police are furious that their crime scene is being inundated with pizza and chicken wings. Cars are pulling up from various take out places.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Dept writes on Twitter:

“We can’t believe we have to say this, but media on scene: please do not order food delivery to a crime scene address. This interferes with an active investigation. Please also respect private property laws. Thank you.”

This whole episode has turned into a bad joke. The Guthrie family is sending videos to the alleged kidnappers. The police department says it has no leads. GrubHub is allowed on the street where the abduction took place. The FBI is releasing pictures of a would be kidnapper.

Meanwhile, is this a targeted attack on Savannah Guthrie or a random home invasion? Is Savannah’s brother-in-law involved? If he’s not, he’s got a bunch of lawsuits to file soon.

As for the media: try not to have too much fun out there!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

