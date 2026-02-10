Guthrie Kidnapping: Police Beg Media Not to Order Food Deliveries to Crime Scene: “Can’t Believe We Have to Say This”

The Keystone cops down in Tucson have a unique problem.

The media scrum parked outside Nancy Guthrie’s house are ordering Uber Eats and Door Dash.

The police are furious that their crime scene is being inundated with pizza and chicken wings. Cars are pulling up from various take out places.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Dept writes on Twitter:

“We can’t believe we have to say this, but media on scene: please do not order food delivery to a crime scene address. This interferes with an active investigation. Please also respect private property laws. Thank you.”

This whole episode has turned into a bad joke. The Guthrie family is sending videos to the alleged kidnappers. The police department says it has no leads. GrubHub is allowed on the street where the abduction took place. The FBI is releasing pictures of a would be kidnapper.

Meanwhile, is this a targeted attack on Savannah Guthrie or a random home invasion? Is Savannah’s brother-in-law involved? If he’s not, he’s got a bunch of lawsuits to file soon.

As for the media: try not to have too much fun out there!