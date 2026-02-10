Guthrie Kidnapping: Person of Interest Being Questioned by Pima Country Police After Traffic Stop

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is currently questioning a person of interest in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapping.
The person was found at a traffic stop south of Tucson.
The word is the person IS NOT a family member.
This news comes after release by the FBI of a possible kidnapper in the Guthrie home on February 1st, wearing a ski mask.
The sheriff’s department says no press conference at this time.
Stay tuned…
Subject detained in connection to Nancy Guthrie investigation. pic.twitter.com/B2pgIwqODt
— Pima County Sheriff's Department (@PimaSheriff) February 11, 2026