Britney Spears Broke? Cashes in Catalog for Reported $200 Mil, Mostly Recordings Since She Didn’t Write Her Hits

Britney Spears has hit the cashier’s window.

TMZ thinks it’s cool that she’s sold her “music catalog” for a reported $200 million.

But it’s not good news. Britney is 44 and likely broke. She doesn’t tour and she hasn’t had a hit record in 20 years. No money is being generated.

She also didn’t write any of her hits like “Baby One More Time,” “Oops I Did it Again,” “Toxic,” and “Criminal.” So she doesn’t own the publishing. Larry Mestel’s Primary Wave obviously paid for the rights to the recordings themselves since the 40 or so songs Britney has her name on aren’t worth much.

I would guess the number was less than $200 million, which is what Justin Bieber got in his fire sale. And he has the publishing on all his songs whether or not he wrote them.

If Britney were touring, and singing her songs, that would stimulate airplay, etc. But she’s not, so despite being relatively young for a sale, here she is.

Let’s hope she invests wisely.