Britney Spears Broke? Cashes in Catalog for Reported $200 Mil, Mostly Recordings Since She Didn’t Write Her Hits

By Roger Friedman

Britney Spears has hit the cashier’s window.

TMZ thinks it’s cool that she’s sold her “music catalog” for a reported $200 million.

But it’s not good news. Britney is 44 and likely broke. She doesn’t tour and she hasn’t had a hit record in 20 years. No money is being generated.

She also didn’t write any of her hits like “Baby One More Time,” “Oops I Did it Again,” “Toxic,” and “Criminal.” So she doesn’t own the publishing. Larry Mestel’s Primary Wave obviously paid for the rights to the recordings themselves since the 40 or so songs Britney has her name on aren’t worth much.

I would guess the number was less than $200 million, which is what Justin Bieber got in his fire sale. And he has the publishing on all his songs whether or not he wrote them.

If Britney were touring, and singing her songs, that would stimulate airplay, etc. But she’s not, so despite being relatively young for a sale, here she is.

Let’s hope she invests wisely.

Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

