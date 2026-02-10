Box Office: “Melania” Amazing Shrinking Movie Drops Another 33% as the End of Theater Run Gets Closer, $20 Streaming Coming

“Melania” is the Amazing Shrinking Movie.

On its 11th day off release, the infomercial about Donald Trump’s model wife fell 33%.

The total yesterday was $330,147. That’s also down 67% from last week.

The whole bizarre story of a movie that sells tickets to ghosts and plays in empty theaters is almost over.

After increasing its run by 225 theaters this week, “Melania” will certainly be shedding venues for this coming Friday.

Of course, that means we’ll soon be seeing it on Amazon Prime. But it won’t be free. When “Melania” hits streaming it will likely cost 20 bucks.

Amazon has to make back that $75 million somehow! LOL. So far the total is $13.6 million, and just $158K abroad.

The best part of the infomercial moving to streaming is that we can host parties and play it for groups of 10 or 20 at a time. There should be some good drinking games coming out of that experience!