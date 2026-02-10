Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Box Office: “Melania” Amazing Shrinking Movie Drops Another 33% as the End of Theater Run Gets Closer, $20 Streaming Coming

By Roger Friedman
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: Melania Trump attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM's "Melania" at The Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

“Melania” is the Amazing Shrinking Movie.

On its 11th day off release, the infomercial about Donald Trump’s model wife fell 33%.

The total yesterday was $330,147. That’s also down 67% from last week.

The whole bizarre story of a movie that sells tickets to ghosts and plays in empty theaters is almost over.

After increasing its run by 225 theaters this week, “Melania” will certainly be shedding venues for this coming Friday.

Of course, that means we’ll soon be seeing it on Amazon Prime. But it won’t be free. When “Melania” hits streaming it will likely cost 20 bucks.

Amazon has to make back that $75 million somehow! LOL. So far the total is $13.6 million, and just $158K abroad.

The best part of the infomercial moving to streaming is that we can host parties and play it for groups of 10 or 20 at a time. There should be some good drinking games coming out of that experience!

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

