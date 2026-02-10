Tuesday, February 10, 2026
AMC Theaters Will Release “Newborn” Film by Canceled “Birth of a Nation” Director Nate Parker Starring David Oyelowo

By Roger Friedman

It looks like Nate Parker has been un-canceled.

Ten years ago the actor-director’s film, “The Birth of a Nation,” was derailed when it was revealed Parker had stood trial in college for rape.

The news, which had escaped attention up that point, caused Fox Searchlight to dump the film, which had been a potential Oscar contender.

What made the story worse: well after the rape trial, the accuser committed suicide. Parker seemed in the press unmoved by that news, and “Birth” died.

Now AMC Theaters has announced it will release “Newborn,” a psychological thriller starring David Oyelowo and directed by Parker. The two men are producing the movie under their partnership called Mansa Studios.

This isn’t Parker’s first film since “Birth.” In 2019, he went with “American Skin,” which was dumped itself and received little attention.

Obviously, Parker can’t go the studio route. Even after a decade he remains a controversial figure. But Nikkole Denson-Randolph, Chief Content Officer, AMC Theatres says: “Newborn is the kind of bold, provocative, and original storytelling that comes alive on the big screen. We’re proud to be the exclusive exhibitor supporting a release model that prioritizes theatrical.”

The movie follows Chris Newborn (Oyelowo) who, after serving seven years in solitary confinement, seeks to rebuild his life and reconnect with his family only to find that freedom has become a terrifying psychological battleground.

It’s an amazing turn of events especially since it involves Oyelowo, a great actor and director himself. It’s unclear if Parker can escape his past. But maybe 10 years is enough punishment for a talented director.

Roger Friedman
