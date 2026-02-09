Monday, February 9, 2026
Donate
Movies

Oscars Academy Won’t Be Showing Oscar Nominated Films in Their Screening Room Anymore, Say Few Were Attending Anyway

By Roger Friedman

Share

The Academy of Motion Picture Sciences is giving up some old traditions.

They say they won’t be showing Oscar films to Academy members in their screening room.

The reason? They say they’ve been averaging five people per screening.

Everyone’s staying home and watching the films on the Academy app, it appears.

What will they do with their enormous, beautiful theater? Bad Bunny concerts?

It used to be there was a big schedule of Oscar nominated films always running at the Academy. But like everything else, the crowd has moved on. How can you expect audiences to go to cineplexes for twenty bucks if Academy members won’t go see them for free?

This news comes on the heels of the Academy saying the Oscar telecast will feature live performances of only two of the five nominees this year. The other three will be hummed outside by those people who stand along the limo route with placards.

That’s not all. Two weeks ago, the Academy announced it was laying off its five archivists from the library and dissolving its decades old oral history project. The reaction was not met with enthusiasm. See the full statement below.

And so it goes…

Here’s the letter that was sent:

Thank you for your dedication and participation this Oscars season. We hope all of you were able to watch the Oscars Nominations Announcement this week. It was historic!

Over the last several months, we were thrilled to host for members more than 300 first-run Oscar-qualifying film screenings in Los Angeles, the Bay Area, New York and London. This included nominated films as well as all shortlisted International Feature films and the shortlisted films in our three short film categories. Many thanks to all members who participated.

In addition, we have increased member connectivity to FYC screenings by our industry partners via our FYC screenings calendar on the member site. It’s been incredible to see the commitment from industry partners to providing additional opportunities for members to see these films on the big screen. If you have not opted in for this function yet, please do so on the member site.

Moving forward, as turnout for our post-nomination screenings has been incredibly small over the last few years (an average of five members attended these screenings in the last two years), we will not rescreen these films. Please note that, in addition to FYC screening opportunities, all nominated films are available for members to watch on the Academy Screening Room.

Thank you for taking advantage of all these offerings — we appreciate your continued support and passion for watching movies!

Thank you,

The Academy

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com