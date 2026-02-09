Tuesday, February 10, 2026
Mega Pop Star Chappell Roan Ditches Hollywood Heavyweight Manager Over Epstein Emails, May Push New Music Empire to Brink

By Roger Friedman

A seismic shift is happening as we speak in Hollywood.

Pop star Chappell Roan has just posted notice that she’s left her management company owned and run by a heavyweight.

It’s all about Jeffrey Epstein.

Casey Wasserman’s very powerful firm is called Wasserman Agency. The grandson of MCA/Universal founder and legend Lew Wasserman has made his company into a huge deal in the music world.

Casey is also leading the LA28 Olympic organizing committee, a very glamorous position that entails all of Hollywood’s involvement with the 2028 international competition.

But Casey (whose real last name is Myers, it was switched when he was a child) has turned up in the Epstein files. It’s not pretty. His emails with Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, now a convicted sex offender, are vulgar and disarming. More on that in a minute.

There are calls from all over Hollywood for Wasserman to step down as head of LA28 that have so far gone ignored. Chappell Roan isn’t the first client to leave the agency, but she’s the biggest. If the others bolt over this, Wasserman Agency will be in serious trouble. Casey’s clients include Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Childish Gambino, Kendrick Lamar, Phish, Raye, SZA, Joni Mitchell, Janelle Monae, newish hit band Geese (they were just on “SNL”) and leader Cameron Winter, plus performer and “Marty Supreme” actor Tyler the Creator.

Chappell Roan is about as hot as you can get right now. Her “Pink Pony Club” is one of those hits that will never go away. Roan wrote on Instagram: “No artist, agent or employee should ever be expected to defend or overlook actions that conflict so deeply with our own moral values. I refuse to passively stand by.”

Wasserman is in Milan right now for the Winter Olympics. But the pressure is building fast to get him out of LA28 ASAP. His newly discovered texts with Maxwell, for which he’s apologized, are being described as either racy or “flirty.”

Wasserman was married to his now ex-wife in 2003 when he wrote to Maxwell: “Where are you, I miss you…“can we book that massage now?” The next message to her reads: “I thought we would start at that place that you know of, and then continue the massage concept into your bed…and then again in the morning…not sure if or when we would stop.”

Maxwell answers: “Umm – all that rubbing – are you sure you can take it? The thought frankly is leaving me a little breathless. There are a few spots that apparently drive a man wild -I suppose I could practise them on you and you could let me know if they work or not?”

That’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Of course, what went on between Wasserman — who ultimately was divorced by his wife and married a flight attendant on his private plane — and Maxwell — currently in prison — would just be their business ordinarily. They could never have imagined that one day all of their private correspondence would be published by the Department of Justice. Many businesses and careers have already been destroyed by the Epstein revelations. This could be another one.

