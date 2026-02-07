Exclusive: Mama Cass from the Mamas and Papas Finally Getting Her Biopic, Starring “Baby Reindeer” Actress

There was no singer like the silky voiced 1960s superstar Cass Elliot.

The lead singer of the Mamas and the Papas was the Adele of her time, the breakout star from the famed foursome that had major hits like “Make Your Own Kind of Music,” “California Dreamin’,” “I Saw Her Again,” and “Monday Monday.”

Of course, the other members were famous founders John Phillips, Denny Doherty, and the very much still living and charming Michelle Phillips.

Elliot — known as “Mama Cass” — went on to have solo hits like “Dream a Little Dream of Me.” She was the popular center of the “Laurel Canyon” world of rockers that included every important late 60s/early 70s star from Joni Mitchell, Crosby Stills Nash & Young, and so on.

Unfortunately, Elliott — whose real name was Ellen Naomi Cohen — died in 1974 suddenly at age 32 from a heart attack. It was likely due to her age, drug use, and hard partying. She did not die from choking on a ham sandwich, which was an urban myth started by a stupid music journalist.

There have been hopes of a Mama Cass biopic for some time. But now I’m told that one is finally coming together. Exclusively, I can tell you that Jessica Gunning, who won so many awards for “Baby Reindeer,” will play Elliot. The movie will be made by Veritas, the same company that made “A Complete Unknown,” the hit Bob Dylan movie that starred Timothee Chalamet.

Can Dunning sing? It won’t be necessary since producers intend on using Elliott’s original recordings with Dunning lip syncing — much the same as many musical biopics. There’s no word yet on writer, director, or other cast.

If done right, the Cass Elliot movie could be a sensational period piece with plenty of sex, drugs, and rock and roll. Elliot once told Rolling Stone an amusing anecdote that could certainly be dramatized:

“They were tearing this club apart in the islands, revamping it, putting in a dance floor. Workmen dropped a thin metal plumbing pipe and it hit me on the head and knocked me to the ground. I had a concussion and went to the hospital. I had a bad headache for about two weeks and all of a sudden I was singing higher. It’s true. Honest to God.”

Considering all the music biopics that have already come and in the works — like Cameron Crowe’s Joni Mitchell movie — this one should be much anticipated and welcomed.



