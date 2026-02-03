Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Donate
Music

RIP Chuck Negron, 83, Lead Singer of Three Dog Night’s Hits “Joy to the World,” “One,” “Easy to Be Hard, “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Chuck Negron has died at age 83.

Negron’s unique voice carried pop group Three Dog Night through a stunning list of hits including “Joy to the World,” “One,” “Easy to Be Hard, “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Black and White,” “The Show Must Go On,” “Never Been to Spain,” and more.

From 1969 through the mid 70s, Three Dog Night was the Maroon 5 of its day, a smart rock and roll band that could churn out radio friendly material.

They never got respect from the rock world, though. They should have, considering that they introduced a slew of writers to the radio including Laura Nyro, Harry Nilsson, Hoyt Axton, Paul Williams, Randy Newman, and so on. They should be in the Rock Hall and the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Williams, in particular, had a lot of success with the group with two of their best hits, “An Old Fashioned Love Song” and “Out in the Country.” But it was Hoyt Axton’s “Joy to the World,” that made them household names.

Three Dog Night had an uncanny ear for picking material. Their voices brought out an R&B sound on vocals that merged perfectly with a rock and roll sound that was edgy enough for mass consumption.

Negron founded the group in 1967 with Danny Hutton, who still tours a Three Dog Night band, and Cory Wells.

But he fell into the trap of drugs, and battled for years for his sobriety. His obituary says he had been battling chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and heart failure in the months leading up to his death. He had a famous cousin, actor and comedian Taylor Negron, who died in 2015.

The music lives on, a staple of oldies radio.


Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com