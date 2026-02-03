Harry Styles’ Comeback Single “Aperture” Closed Fast, Already off the iTunes Top 100 with Just 5,200 Downloads

Harry Styles isn’t having an easy comeback.

His appearance on the Grammys as a presenter on Sunday was a dud.

Styles, known for flamboyant costumers and lots of style, looked pretty bad in a weird jacket, no shirt, strange pants, and boat shoes.

Harry actually looked queasy. Maybe that was because he knew his first return single, “Aperture,” sank without a trace.

As of today, “Aperture” has sold just 5,200 downloads. With streaming, the sales were a meager 24,400. Visually, it’s a minor hit with 15 million views on YouTube. That translates into six dollars.

“Aperture” is not on any streaming chart and it’s fallen off of the iTunes top 100.

Harry will have to get a much better single launched before his March 6th album drop for “Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally.”

As I wrote the night it arrived, “Aperture” was not really a song or a record. No one wanted to know about it.

We wait for single #2.