Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMusic

Harry Styles’ Comeback Single “Aperture” Closed Fast, Already off the iTunes Top 100 with Just 5,200 Downloads

By Roger Friedman

Share

Harry Styles isn’t having an easy comeback.

His appearance on the Grammys as a presenter on Sunday was a dud.

Styles, known for flamboyant costumers and lots of style, looked pretty bad in a weird jacket, no shirt, strange pants, and boat shoes.

Harry actually looked queasy. Maybe that was because he knew his first return single, “Aperture,” sank without a trace.

As of today, “Aperture” has sold just 5,200 downloads. With streaming, the sales were a meager 24,400. Visually, it’s a minor hit with 15 million views on YouTube. That translates into six dollars.

“Aperture” is not on any streaming chart and it’s fallen off of the iTunes top 100.

Harry will have to get a much better single launched before his March 6th album drop for “Kiss All the Time, Disco Occasionally.”

As I wrote the night it arrived, “Aperture” was not really a song or a record. No one wanted to know about it.

We wait for single #2.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com