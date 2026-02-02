UPDATE: Savannah Guthrie’s Mother Is Believed to Be Alive, This Could Be a Kidnapping for Ransom Gone Wrong (Exclusive)

The terrible situation with Nancy Guthrie, Savannah Guthrie’s mother, is still unfurling.

“I believe she was abducted, yes,” Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS News. “She didn’t walk from there. She didn’t go willingly.”

Now I am told exclusively that inside NBC the belief is that Nancy, 84, is still alive. This may be a kidnapping for ransom, gone wrong.

Everyone is praying that Nancy is going to survive this episode. I’ve known Savannah for twenty years, she’s one of the great people in media and everywhere. This is a nightmare certainly for her and her family.

Savannah Guthrie issued a statement on Monday.

“On behalf of our family, I want to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers and messages of support,” she said. “Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear Nancy.”

