Kelly Clarkson Giving Up Afternoon Talk Show in May After 7 Years, Going Back to Recording and Music: May Turn Up on “The Voice”

By Roger Friedman

That’s the hook for Kelly Clarkson’s afternoon talk show.

After 7 years she’s giving it up. She almost did this in September but instead made a deal for one last season.

Clarkson is going to try and revive her recording and touring career. Even though she’s sung a lot on the show, she definitely wants a real album and a hit single.

Can she do it after all this time? Touring shouldn’t be a problem. But a hit record will be tough. Kelly released a terrible single last year, and it went nowhere fast. She would have to listen to A&R people and record company executives, which she doesn’t like to do.

Clarkson would be smart to release a compilation of all her covers, her “Kellyaoke.” She has an amazing voice that should only keep getting better.

Clarkson is 43. She has two children who lost their father, Brendan Blackstock, to cancer last year. Ironically, last night on the Grammys Reba McEntire sang the In Memoriam number while Blackstock’s picture came up behind her on the screen. Reba was briefly married to Blackstock’s father. Both marriages ended in contentious divorces.

