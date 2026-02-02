Grammys Send Hit Records Soaring Up iTunes Charts: Bad Bunny Back at Number 1, Gaga, Olivia Dean, Bieber, Even Carole King and Roberta Flack

The 2026 Grammys must have been a big hit.

The sales bump from the show is huge for all the artists who participated.

Bad Bunny, of course, zoomed back to number 1 with his Best Album, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.” Two more of his albums are lodged at 15 and 75 on iTunes.

The rest of the iTunes top 20 albums is all from the Grammys including Jelly Roll, Olivia Dean, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Alex Warren, Kendrick Lamar, SOMBR, and so on.

Even Roberta Flack, who received an enormous tribute from Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, and Carole King, who presented Song of the Year, are back in the top 20.

The only straggler, surprisingly, is Sabrina Carpenter, who actually put on the best performance of the evening.

The Grammy’s don’t always spur sales of anything, so these new chart jumps are really remarkable. They suggest the ratings were successful, although we won’t know yet. But if they are, producer Ben Winston and the Recording Academy really stuck it to CBS between all the anti-Trump/ICE proclamations and the fact that CBS blew their chances to keep the Grammys after decades.

