Monday, February 2, 2026
Donate
CelebrityMusicTelevision

Grammys Send Hit Records Soaring Up iTunes Charts: Bad Bunny Back at Number 1, Gaga, Olivia Dean, Bieber, Even Carole King and Roberta Flack

By Roger Friedman

Share

The 2026 Grammys must have been a big hit.

The sales bump from the show is huge for all the artists who participated.

Bad Bunny, of course, zoomed back to number 1 with his Best Album, “DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.” Two more of his albums are lodged at 15 and 75 on iTunes.

The rest of the iTunes top 20 albums is all from the Grammys including Jelly Roll, Olivia Dean, Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Alex Warren, Kendrick Lamar, SOMBR, and so on.

Even Roberta Flack, who received an enormous tribute from Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean, and Carole King, who presented Song of the Year, are back in the top 20.

The only straggler, surprisingly, is Sabrina Carpenter, who actually put on the best performance of the evening.

The Grammy’s don’t always spur sales of anything, so these new chart jumps are really remarkable. They suggest the ratings were successful, although we won’t know yet. But if they are, producer Ben Winston and the Recording Academy really stuck it to CBS between all the anti-Trump/ICE proclamations and the fact that CBS blew their chances to keep the Grammys after decades.

keep refreshing…

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com