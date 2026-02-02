Monday, February 2, 2026
Donate
CelebrityCrime

Exclusive: Savannah Guthrie’s Brother-in-Law Said to Have Been Last Person to See Her Alive, Phone and Handbag Left Behind

By Roger Friedman

Share

I’m getting word from Tuscon, Arizona sources about Nancy Guthrie, 84, mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie.

According to insiders, there are at least 15 PCSD deputies now working on the case with the FBI in Pima County.

Sources say the last person who saw Nancy alive on Saturday night was her other daughter’s husband, her son-in-law, who checked in on her. He is absolutely not a suspect.

When police responded to a 911 call the next morning, they found Nancy’s house to be pristine. All of her personal belongings were in place, including her phone and her handbag.

That’s what led the police to realize this was an abduction.

Again, everyone prays if this was a kidnapping, the idiots who did it return Nancy in 100% shape. This is frightening for anyone who has an older family member who lives alone.

A source tells me, “The houses are beautiful in that neighborhood, but Tuscon has a lot of crime.”

I actually reported this story from the Staples Center last night at 7pm Pacific Time during the Grammys. No one picked it up for some time maybe because it seemed unbelievable.

Today Show Host Savannah Guthrie Mother Missing in Arizona: Police Report for 84 Year Old

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com