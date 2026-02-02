Exclusive: Savannah Guthrie’s Brother-in-Law Said to Have Been Last Person to See Her Alive, Phone and Handbag Left Behind

I’m getting word from Tuscon, Arizona sources about Nancy Guthrie, 84, mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie.

According to insiders, there are at least 15 PCSD deputies now working on the case with the FBI in Pima County.

Sources say the last person who saw Nancy alive on Saturday night was her other daughter’s husband, her son-in-law, who checked in on her. He is absolutely not a suspect.

When police responded to a 911 call the next morning, they found Nancy’s house to be pristine. All of her personal belongings were in place, including her phone and her handbag.

That’s what led the police to realize this was an abduction.

Again, everyone prays if this was a kidnapping, the idiots who did it return Nancy in 100% shape. This is frightening for anyone who has an older family member who lives alone.

A source tells me, “The houses are beautiful in that neighborhood, but Tuscon has a lot of crime.”

I actually reported this story from the Staples Center last night at 7pm Pacific Time during the Grammys. No one picked it up for some time maybe because it seemed unbelievable.