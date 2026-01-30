Friday, January 30, 2026
“Melania” Premiere: No Trump Kids, Barron MIA, Empty Seats in Kennedy Center, Many Trump Cronies AWOL, No Bezos

By Roger Friedman
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: Melania Trump attends the world premiere of Amazon MGM's "Melania" at The Trump-Kennedy Center on January 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

Let’s make this simple.

The only celebrity at the premiere of “Melania” at the Kennedy Center was Nikki Minaj.

The rapper has sold her soul to get citizenship papers from Donald Trump and maybe a pardon for her sex offender husband.

Otherwise, the guests didn’t include many Trump cronies. Or family. Barron, 19, was home turning his computer on and off, hanging with his maternal grandfather and speaking Slovenian.

There was no sign of Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, or Tiffany either. (There was a report that Don Jr. was coming, but no evidence so far.)

Also absent: Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, who’s spent $75 million on movie no wants to see or will see. Almost no one has bought a ticket around the world. Bezos is accused of bribing Donald Trump by making this ridiculous movie for 75 times what it should cost.

Caught on open mic, reporters on the red carpet talked about who was missing from the show including Kari Lake, Bret Baier, Kellyanne Conway, Riley Gaines, Kash Patel, Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi, Sean Duffy, and Peter Navarro.

Inside, another spy filmed the theater which showed many empty seats.

See both videos below.

Reporters were not allowed into the theater, so are there no reviews right now. But there will be plenty this afternoon, and they should be a howl.

If they’d let the reporters into the theater, they could have filled some seats!

There was an after party, with all white guests. The entertainer was said to be rapper Akon, who must need money badly.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

