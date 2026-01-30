“Melania” Premiere: No Trump Kids, Barron MIA, Empty Seats in Kennedy Center, Many Trump Cronies AWOL, No Bezos

Let’s make this simple.

The only celebrity at the premiere of “Melania” at the Kennedy Center was Nikki Minaj.

The rapper has sold her soul to get citizenship papers from Donald Trump and maybe a pardon for her sex offender husband.

Otherwise, the guests didn’t include many Trump cronies. Or family. Barron, 19, was home turning his computer on and off, hanging with his maternal grandfather and speaking Slovenian.

There was no sign of Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, or Tiffany either. (There was a report that Don Jr. was coming, but no evidence so far.)

Also absent: Amazon chief Jeff Bezos, who’s spent $75 million on movie no wants to see or will see. Almost no one has bought a ticket around the world. Bezos is accused of bribing Donald Trump by making this ridiculous movie for 75 times what it should cost.

Caught on open mic, reporters on the red carpet talked about who was missing from the show including Kari Lake, Bret Baier, Kellyanne Conway, Riley Gaines, Kash Patel, Kristi Noem, Pam Bondi, Sean Duffy, and Peter Navarro.

Inside, another spy filmed the theater which showed many empty seats.

See both videos below.

Reporters were not allowed into the theater, so are there no reviews right now. But there will be plenty this afternoon, and they should be a howl.

If they’d let the reporters into the theater, they could have filled some seats!

There was an after party, with all white guests. The entertainer was said to be rapper Akon, who must need money badly.

BREAKING: President Donald Trump arrives at his box at the Trump-Kennedy Center for the World Premiere of ‘Melania’ with New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft. pic.twitter.com/vgd3xiFlPQ — ALX (@alx) January 30, 2026