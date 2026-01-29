Springsteen “Minneapolis” Song Number 1 on iTunes, Almost 4 Million Views on YouTube, But Still Not Showing up on Spotify

Bruce Springsteen’s “Streets of Minneapolis” is a huge hit in most place.

It’s number 1 on iTunes.

The video has almost 4 million views on YouTube in just a day.

But so far the protest song hasn’t shown up on Spotify. It’s listed, but no numbers have come up and it hasn’t charted.

Let’s stream “Streets of Minneapolis” and it to number 1 there, too!

BTW, Bruce recorded it just with Ron Aniello playing all the instruments. For a protest song, “Streets” is really catchy and a rocker. Bruce knows how to write a hook!