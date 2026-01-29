Lady Gaga to Perform on Grammy Awards as Her “Mayhem” Album Set to Win a Lot of Prizes

The Grammy Awards are heating up for Sunday.

Harry Styles is presenting — probably Album of the Year.

Who will get the award? My bet is on Lady Gaga, for her “Mayhem” record.

Gaga is performing, too, which will make the night. Her album and her song, “Abracadabra,” are going to pick up a lot of prizes.

You can imagine she’s spent a lot of time getting “Abracadabra” ready for a new production.

Also performing are Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and all the Best New Artists nominees including Olivia Dean and SOMBR.

Other presenters include Carole King (likely Best Song), Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, Jeff Goldblum, KAROL G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah, and Teyana Taylor.

There’s also a surprise presenter promised.

Grammys are on Sunday night at 8pm on CBS after the return of “60 Minutes.”

Will any artist mention anything political? Stay tuned. I don’t know if this generation has the balls to do it.