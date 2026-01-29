Friday, January 30, 2026
Lady Gaga to Perform on Grammy Awards as Her “Mayhem” Album Set to Win a Lot of Prizes

By Roger Friedman

The Grammy Awards are heating up for Sunday.

Harry Styles is presenting — probably Album of the Year.

Who will get the award? My bet is on Lady Gaga, for her “Mayhem” record.

Gaga is performing, too, which will make the night. Her album and her song, “Abracadabra,” are going to pick up a lot of prizes.

You can imagine she’s spent a lot of time getting “Abracadabra” ready for a new production.

Also performing are Sabrina Carpenter, Justin Bieber, and all the Best New Artists nominees including Olivia Dean and SOMBR.

Other presenters include Carole King (likely Best Song), Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, Jeff Goldblum, KAROL G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah, and Teyana Taylor.

There’s also a surprise presenter promised.

Grammys are on Sunday night at 8pm on CBS after the return of “60 Minutes.”

Will any artist mention anything political? Stay tuned. I don’t know if this generation has the balls to do it.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

