Kennedy Center’s New Artistic Programming Chief Quits After Less Than 2 Weeks, Probably No One Would Answer His Calls

On January 16th, the Kennedy Center hired a new artistic programming chief.

Yesterday, he resigned.

Kevin Couch is gone. He gave no reason for resignation.

For a laugh, I’ll say that JD Vance found him and the rest was misery. JD loves a good couch!

Couch probably couldn’t get anyone to answer his calls in the theater or music community.

No one will perform at the “Trump Kennedy Center.” That’s why his predecessor left after many years.

Like everyone Couch needs a job and probably thought he could work this out. But he no doubt discovered this made him a pariah in entertainment.

Maybe also Couch didn’t want to attend tonight’s all-MAGA premiere of “Melania” the documentary. His skin was probably crawling at the idea of spending an evening watching the infomercial with the likes of Stephen Miller and Krist Noem!

So what now? Maybe if Miller loses his White House job over immigration and the murders and disappearances of Americans, this can be his new position.