Country Stars Delta Rae Step Up with their Own Song about Alex Pretti and Renee Good from Founder Ian Hölljes

By Roger Friedman

Bruce Springsteen is already at number 1 with his protest song, “Streets of Minneapolis.”

Now singer Ian Hölljes, co-founder of country superstar act Delta Rae, has hit back with his own song.

He writes: “We are sending love and solidarity to our brothers and sisters in Minneapolis, doing God’s work protecting our democracy and its most vulnerable against a creeping fascism that appears to be hitting a tipping point. We love the Twin Cities and are devastated by the senseless chaos and death being visited on them by our federal government. And I am sending this message to my classmate at Duke.”

The singer songwriter actually went to Duke with evil fascist Stephen Miller. He knows what he’s talking about. We all do!

Just a note to Hölljes: I remember when Seymour Stein signed you. he couldn’t stop talking about you and the group. He would be very proud!

