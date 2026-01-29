Bruce Springsteen Wrote an Anti-Trump Song about Minneapolis on Saturday, Now It’s Number 1 on iTunes

Bruce Springsteen wrote an anti-Trump song on Saturday about Minneapolis and the murders of Renee Good and Alex Petti.

He recorded “Streets of Minneapolis” on Tuesday, and released it yesterday.

Today, it’s number 1 on iTunes.

Bruce can only be celebrated and thanked. He’s the real thing, a visionary who is moved by the fate of humans. I guess we should ask why no rockers or singers of younger generations felt the need to speak out.

At least Bruce did. He stands by his convictions. Bravo!

Lyrics are below, followed by video and full song:

[Verse 1]

Through the winter’s ice and cold

Down Nicollet Avenue

A city aflame fought fire and ice

‘Neath an occupier’s boots

King Trump’s private army from the DHS

Guns belted to their coats

Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law

Or so their story goes

[Verse 2]

Against smoke and rubber bullets

In the dawn’s early light

Citizens stood for justice

Their voices ringing through the night

And there were bloody footprints

Where mercy should have stood

And two dead, left to die on snow-filled streets

Alex Pretti and Renee Good

[Chorus]

Oh, our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

We’ll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

Here in our home, they killed and roamed

In the winter of ’26

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

[Verse 3]

Trump’s federal thugs beat up on

His face and his chest

Then we heard the gunshots

And Alex Pretti lay in the snow dead

Their claim was self-defense, sir

Just don’t believe your eyes

It’s our blood and bones

And these whistles and phones

Against Miller and Noem’s dirty lies

[Chorus]

Oh, our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Crying through the bloody mist

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

[Bridge]

Now they say they’re here to uphold the law

But they trample on our rights

If your skin is black or brown, my friend

You can be questioned or deported on sight

In our chants of “ICE out now”

Our city’s heart and soul persists

Through broken glass and bloody tears

On the streets of Minneapolis

[Chorus]

Oh, our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

Here in our home, they killed and roamed

In the winter of ’26

We’ll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

[Outro]

ICE out (ICE out)

ICE out (ICE out)

ICE out (ICE out)

ICE out (ICE out)

ICE out (ICE out)

ICE out