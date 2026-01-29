Broadway: “Rocky Horror Picture Show” Gets Intriguing Cast with Luke Evans, Rachel Dratch, Juliette Lewis, Stephanie Hsu

You know, it’s the 50th anniversary of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.”

I used to go to the Exeter Theater in Boston, and then the 8th St. Playhouse in New York to see midnight showings in its heyday. The audience dressed up like the characters and play scenes from the stage. When the characters clinked glasses and exclaimed, “Toast!,” the audience threw toast. There were also water pistols sprayed at the stage. The whole audience dances “The Time Warp.”

Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon, Barry Bostwick, and Meatloaf were among the stars.

Now “Rocky Horror” will come to Broadway with an equally eclectic cast. Brit star Luke Evans will play the Curry role of Frank-N-Furter. Brad and Janet will be Andrew Durand and Stephanie Hsu. Rachel Dratch is the narrator. Juliette Lewis is Magenta.

(Not in the show: Anna Kendrick, who I feel should have been part of this production.)

Richard O’Brien wrote the show, but it was under the direction of the great rock and roll producer Lou Adler that “Rocky Horror” became a phenomenon.

On stage the title is “The Rocky Horror Show,” also the word “Picture” — which was added for the movie — never goes away. The original Broadway version only had 49 performances. Then the movie took off. The stage show returned to Broadway in 2000 and played 477 performances with Dick Cavett as the narrator and Alice Ripley, Joan Jett, Lea Delaria, Tom Hewitt, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Raul Esparza.

Will the audience participate? You betcha. Any why not? The theater now is Studio 54, which back in 1977 felt like a nightly version of the movie. This will be great. I predict big things!