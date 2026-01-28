Wednesday, January 28, 2026
Justin Bieber Comeback Performance at Grammy Awards In Prep for Tour, Coachella

By Roger Friedman

Just in time.

Justin Bieber will perform this Sunday at the Grammy Awards.

it’s been almost 5 years since Bieber left his last tour and semi retired from concerts.

Last year he released two parts of an album called “Swag.” The album produced a couple of hits. “Swag” is nominated for Album of the Year but is long shot to win the prize.

Bieber also announced he would play the Coachella festival in April. His rumored payday is $10 million.

All of this prelude to a tour, maybe like Harry Styles’ new residency set up. Styles is already sold out, with tickets going for thousands of dollars. Bieber could rake it in.

more to come…

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

