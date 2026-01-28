Justin Bieber Comeback Performance at Grammy Awards In Prep for Tour, Coachella

Just in time.

Justin Bieber will perform this Sunday at the Grammy Awards.

it’s been almost 5 years since Bieber left his last tour and semi retired from concerts.

Last year he released two parts of an album called “Swag.” The album produced a couple of hits. “Swag” is nominated for Album of the Year but is long shot to win the prize.

Bieber also announced he would play the Coachella festival in April. His rumored payday is $10 million.

All of this prelude to a tour, maybe like Harry Styles’ new residency set up. Styles is already sold out, with tickets going for thousands of dollars. Bieber could rake it in.

more to come…