Sunday, January 25, 2026
Trump Hosted Private “Melania” White House Premiere with Orchestra, Hasn’t Commented on Newest ICE Murder in Minneapolis

By Roger Friedman

Donald Trump hosted a secret movie premiere last night at the White House.

This was despite Trump having destroyed the White House movie theater when he demolished the East Wing for his $400 million ballroom.

The event was for “Melania,” the $40 million infomercial directed by Brett Ratner, which opens this Friday to mostly empty theaters.

Meantime, the violence and protests in Minneapolis are at an all time high after ICE murdered Alex Pretti, a medical ICU nurse who was trying to help a woman caught in their crosshairs.

Trump has not addressed the killing, but his thugs are calling Pretti, a cyclist who is mourned by family and friends, ridiculously as a “domestic terrorist.”

Trump even laid on an orchestra to play the theme music for “Melania” composed by pariah Tony Neiman.

Among the guests — usual suspects: the now reviled Apple chief Tim Cook. Ratner brought his mother, who is Cuban, despite Cubans being deported from Miami in droves.

The biggest disappointment: photographer Ellen VonUnwerth, who was happy to take Trump’s money to snap Melania for the movie’s poster. Shame on her. She’s “unwerthy.”

And the band played on.

Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

