Trump Hosted Private “Melania” White House Premiere with Orchestra, Hasn’t Commented on Newest ICE Murder in Minneapolis

Donald Trump hosted a secret movie premiere last night at the White House.

This was despite Trump having destroyed the White House movie theater when he demolished the East Wing for his $400 million ballroom.

The event was for “Melania,” the $40 million infomercial directed by Brett Ratner, which opens this Friday to mostly empty theaters.

Meantime, the violence and protests in Minneapolis are at an all time high after ICE murdered Alex Pretti, a medical ICU nurse who was trying to help a woman caught in their crosshairs.

Trump has not addressed the killing, but his thugs are calling Pretti, a cyclist who is mourned by family and friends, ridiculously as a “domestic terrorist.”

Trump even laid on an orchestra to play the theme music for “Melania” composed by pariah Tony Neiman.

Among the guests — usual suspects: the now reviled Apple chief Tim Cook. Ratner brought his mother, who is Cuban, despite Cubans being deported from Miami in droves.

The biggest disappointment: photographer Ellen VonUnwerth, who was happy to take Trump’s money to snap Melania for the movie’s poster. Shame on her. She’s “unwerthy.”

And the band played on.