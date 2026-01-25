“Melania” Movie Spurs Republican Club Buyouts of Theaters in Red Areas: Bakersfield, California GOP Group Can’t Even Give Them Away

You know by now that few people have bought tickets to see Melania Trump’s documentary — infomercial — when it arrives on Friday.

Sales are sparse, to say the least.

So the Republican party has been buying out showings in red areas where they think they can attract crowds.

One screening party is set for January 31st in Bakersfield, California. The local Republican Party is making a night of it for the 7:30pm show, offering free tickets to members and $10 ducats to non members.

So far they’ve managed to reserve just 14 seats. Otherwise, two of the other four shows that day are totally unsold. The 1pm show has six tickets sold.

Down in Miami, the 6:30pm show on January 30th was bought the local GOP club, which is offering $35 tickets through their website.

The Coconut Grove showing is supported by the Federated Republican Women of Miami and The Old Cutler Republican Womens Club, each of which sound ominous. They meet at the Elks Club. Their website is all about preserving conservative values.

For some reason, this party is asking for personal information from ticket buyers, like Employer Information and Occupation. You can never be too careful.

Me, I’ll be having my wisdom teeth removed — again!

PS If you know of more Melania premiere parties, please forward all invites to showbiz411@gmail.com

Here’s the current seat map for the Bakersfield party: