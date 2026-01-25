Sunday, January 25, 2026
Is Bob Dylan Publishing a Novel? Releasing an Album? Singer Posts Mysterious Excerpts from Something Called “Articles of Faith”

By Roger Friedman

What now, Bob Dylan?

The Nobel and Pulitzer prize winner has posted a mysterious and puzzling nod to something coming down the line.

Is “The Articles of Faith” a new album? A novel?

So far there’s no other listing for whatever this, anywhere on the internet.

I guess we’ll find out soon enough.

The actual Articles of Faith refer to Mormon found Joseph Smith, whose 13 statements explain the basic doctrines and practices of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

So really, anything is possible.

PS Around 4pm today, Bob also posted a clip from the Danny Kaye movie “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” in which Mitty is a riverboat gambler.

Is there a connection? See below.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards.

