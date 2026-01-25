Chris Pratt’s $60 Mil “Mercy” Opens Below Estimates with $11 Mil Weekend, Timothee Chalamet’s “Marty” Remains Supreme

The weekend numbers are rough because no one is going to a movie theater today outside of walking to one in a city.

Maybe.

The result is that Chris Pratt’s “Mercy” is coming in below estimates, which were already pretty low.

Total seems to be $11 million. “Mercy” cost $60 million at least. Good night, and good luck.

“Mercy” is an MGM/Amazon release in theaters, so the company is reporting box office. It’s unclear if they’ll do the same next weekend with their “Melania” movie. Few tickets have been sold in advance, as I’ve reported. So far, there are estimates of a $5 mil weekend coming. We’ll see.

Meanwhile, “Marty Supreme” continues to have excellent week to week holds. This week there was a very small 36% drop from last week. Not bad. “Marty” — with Timothee Chalamet in his Oscar nominated role — is up to $86 million, should hit $90 mil in the next week and get near to $100 mil by the middle of March, for the Oscars.

“Wicked: For Good,” with no Oscar noms, will top out now around a respectable $350 million. Not magical, but good enough.