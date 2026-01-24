Sundance X-Out Charli XCX Movie Mockumentary About Brat Pop Star on the Road: Panned by Reviewers as “Not Really Satire, Just Chaos”

Just a few months ago, Vanity Fair declared pop star Charli XCX as the next queen of Hollywood. They even put her on the cover.

Alas, the singer’s first project promoted from that article has been a bust at the Sundance Film Festival.

“The Moment,” a mockumentary about the singer on tour, has been panned by reviewers on the scene in Park City, Utah.

So far it’s garnered a 62% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fred Topel of UPI echoed many sentiments when he wrote: “It’s not really satire. It’s just chaos.”

He continued: “The movie is full of stereotypical entertainment industry characters but they don’t combine for funny or clever scenes.”

“The Moment” seems to be an attempt at making an updated “Spinal Tap” except without the wit and wisdom of the late Rob Reiner.

Charli XCX is a successful pop star whose “Brat” album was an out of the box hit two years ago.

But “The Moment” appears to be a miscalculation from studio A24. It will be released on January 30th.

As for Vanity Fair, they know how to pick ’em.