Sundance: Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost Punched in Face by Racist Attacker Crasher at A List Party Thrown by CAA

The end of Sundance is near.

Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost, who is Black, said he was assaulted at the Sundance Film Festival thrown by Creative Artists Agency.

“Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face. He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested and I am okay. Thank you to the venue security and Park City PD for assistance on this incident.”

Frost’s account confirms the report from Park City, Utah police that a man had been punched in the face in the bathroom of a local saloon who shouted he was “glad to be white.”

Of course this was a crasher, not a guest. But it’s one more reason the film festival is pulling up roots from the Utah ski town and heading to the far more hospitable Boulder, Colorado next year. Sundance is the epitome of diversity and tolerance, while Utah has increasingly become a red state that leaves little room for civil rights.

So far, the Salt Lake City Tribune has yet to report an assault on a Congressman. They’ve barely acknowledged the killing of a 37 year old ICU nurse today by ICE agents in Minneapolis.