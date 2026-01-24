Saturday, January 24, 2026
Donate
CrimeMovies

Sundance: Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost Punched in Face by Racist Attacker Crasher at A List Party Thrown by CAA

By Roger Friedman

Share

The end of Sundance is near.

Florida Congressman Maxwell Frost, who is Black, said he was assaulted at the Sundance Film Festival thrown by Creative Artists Agency.

“Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face. He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested and I am okay. Thank you to the venue security and Park City PD for assistance on this incident.”

Frost’s account confirms the report from Park City, Utah police that a man had been punched in the face in the bathroom of a local saloon who shouted he was “glad to be white.”

Of course this was a crasher, not a guest. But it’s one more reason the film festival is pulling up roots from the Utah ski town and heading to the far more hospitable Boulder, Colorado next year. Sundance is the epitome of diversity and tolerance, while Utah has increasingly become a red state that leaves little room for civil rights.

So far, the Salt Lake City Tribune has yet to report an assault on a Congressman. They’ve barely acknowledged the killing of a 37 year old ICU nurse today by ICE agents in Minneapolis.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com