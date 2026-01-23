Friday, January 23, 2026
Opera Great Renee Fleming Cuts the Rest of Her Ties to the Kennedy Center, Bows Out of National Symphony Orchestra Concert

By Roger Friedman

Opera great Renée Fleming has cut her last ties to the Kennedy Center.

Fleming has canceled her appearance with the National Symphony Orchestra on May 29 and 30, 2026 at the Kennedy Center

The news turned up on the Kennedy Center’s page for the concert, reading: “Renée Fleming regrets that, due to a scheduling conflict, she must withdraw from her May 2026 concerts with the NSO. A new soloist and repertoire will be announced at a later date, and the remainder of the program remains unchanged.”

Fleming had already stepped down as an advisor to the Kennedy Center almost a year ago after Trump and friends took over the arts center.

Trump and Tricky Dick Grenell have systematically destroyed the Kennedy Center, especially with the illegal renaming of it placing Trump’s name on the front door. There’s an endless list of cancellations by artists too disgusted to perform here. The Washington National Opera has moved out, as well.

So what’s left? Dribs and drabs, non union productions of Broadway shows. mostly nothing. Trump set his sights on wrecking the Kennedy Center the way he has also trashed CBS News. He will leave a legacy of shit for biographers to write about for decades. But at least there will be marble armrests.

