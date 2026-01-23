“Melania” Movie Promo Oddly References The Wicked Witch of the West Using Her Domed Looking Glass from “The Wizard of Oz”

At first I thought the new promo for the “Melania” movie was a tribute to Timothee Chalamet.

Remember when Timmy was standing on top of the Sphere in Las Vegas to promote “Marty Supreme”?

The new “Melania” video starts out like that, using the Sphere as a projection of clips from the upcoming infomercial.

But take a look below. Isn’t it really a sly reference to Margaret Hamilton’s Wicked Witch of the West spying on Oz through her looking glass? Congrats to MGM/Amazon marketing. Very clever!

PS It could also be a gesture to her planet of origin, or her original spaceship. Same as the one that dropped Stephen Miller here…