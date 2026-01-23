Friday, January 23, 2026
Chris Pratt Goes Splat: Ex “Jurassic World,” “Guardians of the Galaxy” Star Strikes Out with Panned “Mercy” No Box Office

By Roger Friedman

For a while there, Chris Pratt had the world on a string.

He was the star of two huge movie franchises — “Jurassic World” and “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

He was also married to a TV star, Anna Faris, and they had a cute little kid.

But now everything has gone wrong.

Pratt’s new movie, “Mercy,” posted just over $1 million in previews Thursday night. Critics have given it a very low 20% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the audience score is just 81%.

There’s no mercy for “Mercy” since Pratt came out as a hard right religious Bible thumper. He also divorced Faris and married a Kennedy.

“Mercy” looks headed for a less than $10 million opening weekend, especially with bad weather coming. If we have a national blizzard, even Pratt diehard fans will stay home.

Stay tuned…

