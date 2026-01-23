CBS News PR Straining to Tout New Right Leaning Regime, Headlines Face the Nation Interview with Kristi Noem Received “15 Mil Tik Tok Views”

CBS News PR — I mean, their whole world has been turned upside down by the new regime.

To promote their embrace of Trump dog killer Kristi Noem, they actually boasted about the interview having “15 million views on TikTok.”

I think they’re barking up the wrong tree. “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan as usual did her superlative job getting egg on Noem’s heavily made up face. LOL.

Meanwhile, the PR department lost its mind screaming that Monday’s installment of the CBS Evening News brought in 6.8 million viewers — the largest showing since 2021.

They failed to mention that on Monday, ABC’s World News Tonight scored over 10 million viewers — also a high watermark.

And why? For one thing, Trump was threatening to invade Greenland on Monday. Also, more importantly, NBC’s competing news show was pre-empted by dog races or something. There was no show. So NBC News viewers scattered out to try different shows. We’ll see what the rest of this week looked like with order restored.