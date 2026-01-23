Friday, January 23, 2026
Donate
MediaTelevision

CBS News PR Straining to Tout New Right Leaning Regime, Headlines Face the Nation Interview with Kristi Noem Received “15 Mil Tik Tok Views”

By Roger Friedman

Share

CBS News PR — I mean, their whole world has been turned upside down by the new regime.

To promote their embrace of Trump dog killer Kristi Noem, they actually boasted about the interview having “15 million views on TikTok.”

I think they’re barking up the wrong tree. “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan as usual did her superlative job getting egg on Noem’s heavily made up face. LOL.

Meanwhile, the PR department lost its mind screaming that Monday’s installment of the CBS Evening News brought in 6.8 million viewers — the largest showing since 2021.

They failed to mention that on Monday, ABC’s World News Tonight scored over 10 million viewers — also a high watermark.

And why? For one thing, Trump was threatening to invade Greenland on Monday. Also, more importantly, NBC’s competing news show was pre-empted by dog races or something. There was no show. So NBC News viewers scattered out to try different shows. We’ll see what the rest of this week looked like with order restored.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com