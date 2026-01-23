Friday, January 23, 2026
MediaPolitics

CBS News Chief Bari Weiss’s Wife Mocks Trump’s “Bored of Peace” $1 Billion Autocrats Club in Takedown Piece, Kushner’s Trump Gaza Map

By Roger Friedman

CBS News chief Bari Weiss’s wife, Nellie Owens, isn’t in the tank with Trump after all.

Nellie Bowles openly mocks Trump’s Bored of Peace today in The Free Press, the conservative rag bought by CBS for $150 million to be added to the Ellisons’ pro-Trump agenda.

Good for Nellie. The Bored of Peace, she reveals, is just a $1 billion per membership club for autocrats.

Owens writes: “Does it include Trump golf club memberships? Gift bags? Is it just that you get invited to Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff’s text chain? All we know for sure is that it costs $1 billion for a permanent seat on the Trump Board of Peace, which is just a little less than your average private K–8 school board seat.”

The Pope says he’s thinking over his invitation to join. His spokesman said: “I believe it will be something that requires a bit of time for consideration before giving a response.” (It’s not happening.)

Would the Bored of Peace replace the United Nations? Owens isn’t sure. She says of the venerated organization, “I’m not sure I would replace it with the team behind the Trump Steak of the Month club and such, but no one else is offering.”

I might add: Mayor Mamdani may have other ideas. All that beautiful potential affordable housing on the East Side! Because you know the Bored of Peace HQ will be on a Trump property.

Owens also takes aim at Jared Kushner’s proposed map of Trump Gaza. She writes: “What is this, a clothing website I almost bought something from two years ago?”

If only CBS News were this skeptical.

