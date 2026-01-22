“Saturday Night Live” Return with Finn Wolfhard, ASAP Rocky Plummets from Christmas Show, Hits Season Low Average

Saturday Night Live has definitely lost ratings steam this year.

After a big opening in October, the show dropped to an average of around 4.1 million for the all season..

The only really bright spot was the Christmas show with Ariana Grande and Cher. Ratings shot up to 5.4 million.

But this past Saturday’s return for the winter session saw a collapse from that high. “Stranger Things” star Finn Wolfhard and musical guest ASAP Rocky brought in just that 4.1 million again.

Upcoming shows with Teyana Taylor and Geese, and Alexander Skarsgard and Cardi B, don’t promise much improvement.

Frankly, Saturday’s episode was a snooze. The first segment after the monologue was incomprehensible. I guess Sabrina Carpenter was featured, but no one over 12 would hasve known from her costume as a kid, to whatever it was they were talking about.

“SNL” isn’t getting the message on the music, either. I know Geese is getting a lot of marketing push, but no one knows who they are. They haven’t had a hit yet. The show needs to bring on acts with some name recognition. That’s why Cher’s show did so well.

Any of these sketches should have come right after the monologue.