Is Jacob Elordi Our New James Bond? Today’s Oscar Nomination for “Frankenstein” May Make Him the Youngest 007 Ever

Today’s Oscar nominations may be more important than you know.

Jacob Elordi, just 28, got his first nod, for “Frankenstein.”

The Australian born star of TV’s “Euphoria” has taken off like a rocket.

Now, with this nomination, he moves up to top of the list of candidates to play James Bond.

He’d be the youngest 007 ever. But that’s what the new producers of Bond want — youth.

Elordi would bring a huge following of a new generation of Bond fans, too. Very shortly, he’ll be on screen with Margot Robbie in quote unquote Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell. After scorching the earth in Fennell’s “Saltburn,” Elordi has vaulted to the top of the under 30 stars. See the trailer below.

Rumors are Elordi’s had meetings with the producers and director Denis Villeneuve. With the Oscar nod, “Wuthering Heights,” and “Euphoria,” watch this space for news.

Let’s see if he’s shaken, or stirred!

PS Choice for new James Bond singer– I’d vote for Olivia Dean, no debate.