Thursday, January 22, 2026
Is Jacob Elordi Our New James Bond? Today’s Oscar Nomination for “Frankenstein” May Make Him the Youngest 007 Ever

By Roger Friedman

Today’s Oscar nominations may be more important than you know.

Jacob Elordi, just 28, got his first nod, for “Frankenstein.”

The Australian born star of TV’s “Euphoria” has taken off like a rocket.

Now, with this nomination, he moves up to top of the list of candidates to play James Bond.

He’d be the youngest 007 ever. But that’s what the new producers of Bond want — youth.

Elordi would bring a huge following of a new generation of Bond fans, too. Very shortly, he’ll be on screen with Margot Robbie in quote unquote Wuthering Heights, directed by Emerald Fennell. After scorching the earth in Fennell’s “Saltburn,” Elordi has vaulted to the top of the under 30 stars. See the trailer below.

Rumors are Elordi’s had meetings with the producers and director Denis Villeneuve. With the Oscar nod, “Wuthering Heights,” and “Euphoria,” watch this space for news.

Let’s see if he’s shaken, or stirred!

PS Choice for new James Bond singer– I’d vote for Olivia Dean, no debate.

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

