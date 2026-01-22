Thursday, January 22, 2026
“Heated Rivalry” Stars — Unknown Two Months Ago — Now So Hot They’re Carrying the Olympic Torch in Milan: Can They Even Skate?

By Roger Friedman

The story of the stars of “Heated Rivalry” is unrivaled for its explosive nature.

Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie were unknown to everyone except their families two months ago.

The series — a kind of gay hockey Hallmark miniseries — dropped on HBO Max on November 28th.

Since then, the show and the actors have experienced a kind of Beatlemania. They just did a press tour that caused intense pandemonium among their viewers. They’re walking runways, chatting with Jimmy Fallon, and giving opinions on every topic.

Now they’re going to carry the Olympic torch in Milan, Italy on February 6th, the night the Winter Olympics in Milan, Cortina begin. The ceremony will be broadcast on NBC, which is no doubt popping Champagne corks.

Can these guys even skate? It seems like the show I watched was all cutaways.

You’d think “Heated Rivalry” had been on the air since September. But they only had a six episode season. A second season is not shooting yet. How will these actors, who’ve become overnight sensations, return to their show with straight faces? Will the show be able to continue, or will fans be disappointed by the next go ’round.

We’ll see what happens next. (Think “Yellowstone.”)

PS The instrumental soundtrack to the show, by someone called Peter Peter, is number 14 on iTunes! TV tie-ins rarely produce original musical hits, and not instrumental. What is this?

