Harry Styles Is Back with Snoozey EDM Disco Record, “Aperture,” A Droning Dance Number As If Giorgio Moroder Was on Ambien

The new Harry Styles single is a little odd, a droning EDM disco confection that brings new meaning to “lethargic.”

“Aperture” barely has a tune or a melody or hook. It sounds as if disco legend Giorgio Moroder made a single for the Ambien crowd.

Will “Aperture” be a hit in clubs? Maybe, with remixes. But the crowd may also doze off. It’s also not radio friendly, if that matters.

Is “Aperture” — which really should have been called “We Belong Together” — a taste of what’s to come with Harry’s new album?

Also, is there an actual instrument used to create this sound? Or is it just AI?

Harry is doing a 7 city residency tour this spring, with a massive 30 performances at Madison Square Garden and nowhere else in the US. If you want to see him, you’ve got to come here.

He also has six shows at Wembley Stadium in London, and stops in Amsterdam, Sao Paolo, Mexico City, Melbourne and Sydney. The best known opening acts are Shania Twain, and Robyn.

So here is “Aperture,” which is no “Watermelon Sugar.” All that walking around London and Rome and this what we get: