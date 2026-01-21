Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Trump Gives Up Greenland Threat: No Invasion, No Tariffs After He Says “Framework Deal” with NATO, Epstein Files Return

By Roger Friedman
And so it goes: Donald Trump has backed off his bullying and posturing over Greenland.

In Davos at the Economic Forum, all European leaders mocked him openly for suggesting an armed invasion of Greenland. He said the countries that didn’t back him would suffer tariffs.

Now in a post on his Truth Social, Trump waves the white flag.

He writes:
“Based upon a very productive meeting that I have had with the Secretary General of NATO, Mark Rutte, we have formed the framework of a future deal with respect to Greenland and, in fact, the entire Arctic Region. This solution, if consummated, will be a great one for the United States of America, and all NATO Nations. Based upon this understanding, I will not be imposing the Tariffs that were scheduled to go into effect on February 1st.”

In other words he comes away with the same deal he’s always had with Greenland as part of NATO.

This is a huge embarrassment but most welcome.

Now, back to the release of the Epstein files. We have not forgotten, Donnie.

