Taylor Swift (and Maybe Mariah Carey) May Shut Down Times Square In June for Songwriters Hall of Fame Gala

I wouldn’t want to be at the Marriott Marquis in Times Square on June 11th.

Taylor Swift will be there to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Taylor got in on the first try, which I predicted. Why not? The ballroom will sell out in ten seconds, if it hasn’t already. Swift is also the youngest inductee ever or at least during this phase of the SHOF.

The others who made it in include Walter Afanasieff, Terry Britten and Graham Lyle, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, Kenny Loggins, Alanis Morissette, Tricky Stewart.

Walter, of course, has been Mariah Carey’s collaborator for 30 years. He wrote and produced “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Will Mariah show up and sing it? Mariah and Taylor in the same room will cause pandemonium.

As an inductee, Taylor will be treated to performances of her songs by artists she selects, or she’ll sing them herself.

Graham and Lyle are famous for writing Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”

SHOF will make some other announcements soon for special awards. Isn’t it weird that after raising millions of dollars there still is no actual building for the Hall of Fame? They should make it part of the Grammy Museum, or the Rock Hall.

PS I guess we know now Taylor’s not getting married the weekend before or after this shindig!