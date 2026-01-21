Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Kelly & Mark’s Mark Consuelos Will Make Broadway Debut This Spring with Rose Byrne, Kelli O’Hara in Noel Coward Revival

By Roger Friedman

Mark Consuelos will be one busy boy this spring.

The co-host of “Live with Kelly and Mark” is making his Broadway debut in a Noel Coward comedy revival.

Consuelos is co-starring with Kelli O’Hara and Rose Byrne in Coward’s “Fallen Angels,” which will also feature Christopher Fitzgerald, Tracee Chimo, and Asif Mandvi.

Preview performances begin on Friday, March 27, 2026, and open officially on Sunday, April 19, 2026, at the Todd Haimes Theatre (227 West 42nd Street) on Broadway. This is a limited engagement through Sunday, June 7, 2026.

Consuelos got his start on the soap, “All My Children,” eons ago and met his wife Kelly Ripa there. They now co-host the very popular morning show, which airs at 9am every day.

Will he really go home around 10pm after “Angels,” head to the studio for 9am, and make it back to the theater — even on matinee days? Just wait and see…actors to used be on soaps all day and do theater at night. It’s a grand tradition!

PS It will give the couple a lot to talk about every morning, that’s for sure!

