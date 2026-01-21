Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Grammys Will Showcase All Best New Artists Nominees Including Leon Thomas, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, Alex Warren, The Marias, Katseye

By Roger Friedman

Here’s great news from the Grammy Awards.

They will feature a section with each of the Best New Artists nominees performing their hits.

That means Addison Rae, Alex Warren, KATSEYE, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, SOMBR, and The Marías will all be showcased on the CBS broadcast February 1st.

This is a great idea, and should become a tradition. Best New Artist is the future of music. This year’s gang is especially good, too. Hard to make a decision on a winner.

For you best new fans, btw, “Grammy” is a nod to the Gramophone, which is what recorded music was played on a long, long time ago.

