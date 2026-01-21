Famed Musician Carly Simon’s Tribute to Late Friend, Musician John Forte, of the Fugees World, Who She Considered a “Godson”

Last week, musician John Forte, 51, died at home on Martha’s Vineyard.

Forte was part of the world of the Fugees, a talented songwriter and singer.

After he was arrested and imprisoned for drugs, Ben Taylor — Carly Simon’s musician son — got his mother on the cause of freeing John. She was tireless in her campaign, going so far as to enlist the help of Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah. Hatch was instrumental in Forte’s release.

Now Carly has posted her own tribute as Forte’s family and friends mourn his loss. (It’s like he hit his head after falling from a convulsion.)

Carly’s post is below, followed by one earlier from the Fugees’ Wyclef Jean: