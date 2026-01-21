Wednesday, January 21, 2026
Famed Musician Carly Simon’s Tribute to Late Friend, Musician John Forte, of the Fugees World, Who She Considered a “Godson”

By Roger Friedman

Last week, musician John Forte, 51, died at home on Martha’s Vineyard.

Forte was part of the world of the Fugees, a talented songwriter and singer.

After he was arrested and imprisoned for drugs, Ben Taylor — Carly Simon’s musician son — got his mother on the cause of freeing John. She was tireless in her campaign, going so far as to enlist the help of Senator Orrin Hatch of Utah. Hatch was instrumental in Forte’s release.

Now Carly has posted her own tribute as Forte’s family and friends mourn his loss. (It’s like he hit his head after falling from a convulsion.)

Carly’s post is below, followed by one earlier from the Fugees’ Wyclef Jean:

Roger Friedman
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

