“Melania” Movie Sells 3 Tickets So Far for Preview in Dickson City, PA Near Scranton, Same Night as Kennedy Center Premiere

If you can’t get into the premiere of the “Melania” movie on opening night, I’ll tell you a secret.

While the MAGA get all dressed up for “Melania” at the Kennedy Center on January 29th, Brett Ratner’s ode to the greatest first lady in history has one other preview that I can find.

It’s in Dickson City, PA at the Regal Theater. Dickson City is just south of Scranton.

There are four shows. There may be a red carpet, but probably purple because you don’t have to clean them so often.

For the main show, at 6:30pm, “Melania” unspools with three tickets sold so far.

Otherwise, as you can see from the seat maps below, “Melania” remains mostly unsold. I’m sure sales will pick up closer to the January 30th release date.

I don’t know why Dickson City was chosen for this special honor. It’s in Lackawanna County, PA where there was lack of a lotta Trump votes in 2020. Joe Biden beat him there, by over 9,000 votes.

PS If you’re in Dickson City, and you go that Thursday night preview, email me at showbiz411@gmail.com