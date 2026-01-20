Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Hillary Duff — Popstar Mom of Four — Releases X Rated Comeback Song with Lyrics About Oral Sex, Pleasuring Herself to Porn

By Roger Friedman

A girl’s gotta make a living, right?

Hillary Duff does, apparently, but maybe she should do it on OnlyFans.

The 38 year old mom of three has a new song called “Roommates.” I doubt her kids — a 12 year old son and three little girls — singing along in the car going to soccer practice.

The lyrics include the singer giving her lover oral sex — graphically — in the back of a dive bar. She also sings about pleasuring herself while watching porn.

Times have changed, for sure. Maybe she’ll tell the kids she was giving the guy a “head-ache.” (And maybe she was!)

This is all part of Duff’s big musical comeback at Atlantic Records, which is spending a fortune on her. Apparently (I know I missed this) Duff had a big record career 15 years ago. (I was in the shower.)

The music for “Roommates” sounds like it was AI’d from Taylor Swift. Again, whatever works!

I guess I’m naive, I thought she’d be going the Kelly Clarkson route, or country music, for families.

I only want the beginning, I don’t want the end
Want the part where you say, “Goddamn”
Back of the dive bar, giving you head
Then sneak home late, wake up your roommates
Want the highlights, ten out of ten (Ah-ah)
The butterflies from holding your hand (Ah-ah)
Before we swept us under the bed
And we became practically roommates
I’m touching myself looking at porn
‘Cause you don’t even look my way no more

