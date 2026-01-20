Harry Styles’ New Single, “Aperture,” Drops Thursday Night from Album Not Called “Shutter to Think” or “Freeze Frame” or “F Stop”

Harry Styles has found a song title with a word that rhymes with nothing.

It’s called “Aperture,” which means the opening on a camera lens. Very catchy, right?

He called have called the song “Shutter to Think.” Or, since Harry loves 70s and 80s music, “Freeze Frame.”

Actually, “F Stop” would have been a good title for a disco single.

The new album, called “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally,” drops March 6th. The single comes this Thursday at 7pm Eastern.

Marketing is already in full swing on this project. There’s even a mysterious website set up at www.webelongtogether.co that shows…absolutely nothing yet except the picture below.