Tuesday, January 20, 2026
Donate
Music

Harry Styles’ New Single, “Aperture,” Drops Thursday Night from Album Not Called “Shutter to Think” or “Freeze Frame” or “F Stop”

By Roger Friedman

Share

Harry Styles has found a song title with a word that rhymes with nothing.

It’s called “Aperture,” which means the opening on a camera lens. Very catchy, right?

He called have called the song “Shutter to Think.” Or, since Harry loves 70s and 80s music, “Freeze Frame.”

Actually, “F Stop” would have been a good title for a disco single.

The new album, called “Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally,” drops March 6th. The single comes this Thursday at 7pm Eastern.

Marketing is already in full swing on this project. There’s even a mysterious website set up at www.webelongtogether.co that shows…absolutely nothing yet except the picture below.

Donate to Showbiz411.com

Showbiz411 is now in its 13th year of providing breaking and exclusive entertainment news. This is an independent site, unlike the many Hollywood trades that are owned by one company. To continue providing news that takes a fresh look at what's going on in movies, music, theater, etc, advertising is our basis. Reader donations would be greatly appreciated, too. They are just another facet of keeping fact based journalism alive.
Thank you


Roger Friedman
Roger Friedmanhttps://www.showbiz411.com
Roger Friedman began his Showbiz411 column in April 2009 after 10 years with Fox News, where he created the Fox411 column. His movie reviews are carried by Rotten Tomatoes, and he is a member of both the movie and TV branches of the Critics Choice Awards. His articles have appeared in dozens of publications over the years including New York Magazine, where he wrote the Intelligencer column in the mid 90s and covered the OJ Simpson trial, and Fox News (when it wasn't so crazy) where he covered Michael Jackson. He is also the writer and co-producer of "Only the Strong Survive," a selection of the Cannes, Sundance, and Telluride Film festivals, directed by DA Pennebaker and Chris Hegedus.

Read more

In Other News

Hollywood to the Hudson

Company

Trending

Categories

© Showbiz411.com