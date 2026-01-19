Why Brooklyn Beckham Prefers His Wife’s Much Wealthier Family Over His Own: And What About Those Peltzes? Remember Chandi Heffner?

We’ve been dealing with soccer star David Beckham and designer wife Victoria “Posh Spice” Beckham for 27 years. They’ve built a life being tabloid fodder. There isn’t a magazine cover they didn’t want to be on. Affairs, fights, you name it.

But you know what? They made it. They’re still together. They have three children. They’ve succeeded financially despite tongues wagging every single day. They deserve some credit for that.

Their mistake: not giving their kids any structure or education. The result is that their eldest, Brooklyn, 26, is a moron. They let him get bought off by an American billionaire, Nelson Peltz, 83, the bad guy in every business story in which he appears. How do you think he became worth $1.7 billion? It wasn’t having to take soccer balls to the head. Or listening to strangers say you couldn’t sing.

Peltz has been married twice — two children from his first marriage, eight with his second wife, Claudia Heffner. Claudia’s sister, “Chandi,” you may recall got herself adopted by billionaire Doris Duke and inherited $65 million for being extremely clever. See a theme in the Heffner family?

Nicola Peltz is number 5 among the Peltz-Heffner 8 children. When she married Brooklyn Beckham in 2022, she was a 28 year old failed actress with two Razzie nominations. He was 23, barely an adult and without portfolio. Their only claim to fame or income was their parents.

Now Brooklyn, who prefers his wife’s wealthier family to his own, has broken with his family. In absurd, immature declaration on Instagram, Brooklyn says his parents were only interested in money, their brand, and criticizing his wife. He doesn’t appreciate that his father is an enormously successful self made athlete, or that his mother began her career as a Spice Girl. Why would he? He’s never had to do a thing.

Brooklyn’s complaints against his parents are not being met with sympathy. Fighting over a wedding dress, or a dance? Keep it yourself, buddy. Mad about your parents’ business? Thank them for it every day. It’s how you were able to glide through life, date models, mix with rich kids, and not have to worry about student debt. You never had to.

And what about Nicola Peltz, the “filmmaker”? Her acting skills have not improved. Playing the victim in this story may only get her another Razzie nom, and maybe a win.

Kids, we have bigger problems right now.